Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POFCY stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

