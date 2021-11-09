PetVivo (PETV) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

PetVivo (OTCMKTS: PETV) is one of 192 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PetVivo to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PetVivo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 PetVivo Competitors 981 4121 7482 201 2.54

PetVivo presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.18%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.21%. Given PetVivo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetVivo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 -$3.52 million -13.24 PetVivo Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million 26.84

PetVivo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -21,333.33% N/A -330.22% PetVivo Competitors -574.50% -81.10% -17.25%

Summary

PetVivo rivals beat PetVivo on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

