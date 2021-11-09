Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,629,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 111.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after acquiring an additional 642,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $269.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

