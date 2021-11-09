Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. 431,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,021,860. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

