Phala.Network Reaches Market Cap of $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00050607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.84 or 0.00222459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00093106 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

