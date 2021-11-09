Phantasma (SOUL) Price Up 66.9% Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 66.9% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $157.77 million and $8.47 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,506.76 or 0.99970747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00054501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00041633 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.08 or 0.00663558 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000144 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

