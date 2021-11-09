Phoenixcoin Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $3,972.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,623.54 or 1.00061723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.45 or 0.00344613 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.48 or 0.00538404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00159432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001393 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,913,900 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

