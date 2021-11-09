Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $21,000.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mitchell G. Tyson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 264,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,626. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $867.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 37.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 12.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Photronics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

