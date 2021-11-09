Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 97,262.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,934 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 228,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 97,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,372,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,607 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 750.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 158,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 140,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

