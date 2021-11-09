PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.