PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

NYSE RCS opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $8.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.