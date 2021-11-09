Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $30,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $110.46. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,167. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.95.

