Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce $330.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $334.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $304.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNFP. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

