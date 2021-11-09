Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 137,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $103.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

