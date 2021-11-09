Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $88,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

