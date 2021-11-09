Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Lowered by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,094 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after buying an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,497,000 after buying an additional 107,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,521,000 after buying an additional 137,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.