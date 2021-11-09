Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

