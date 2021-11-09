Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $16.24.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.
