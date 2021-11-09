Piper Sandler Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $58.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PINS. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.24.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 221.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $2,709,780.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

