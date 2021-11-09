Piper Sandler Lowers Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $75.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axonics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

AXNX stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.80. Axonics has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Axonics by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

