Piper Sandler Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $280.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.13.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $25.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,502,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

