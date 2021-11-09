Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Utz Brands in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

