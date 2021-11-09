Piper Sandler Weighs in on B&G Foods, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. B&G Foods has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. State Street Corp boosted its position in B&G Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,898,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after buying an additional 102,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 47,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

