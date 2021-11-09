PIXEL Market Cap Reaches $1.87 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $164.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,061.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.22 or 0.01057561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00277712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00223215 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00029728 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003140 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.