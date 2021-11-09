Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 1,137,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 687,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

About Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services. The firm also operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

