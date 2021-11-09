Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 14th.
In other Plato Income Maximiser news, insider Alexander (Alex) Ihlenfeldt bought 29,000 shares of Plato Income Maximiser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$37,381.00 ($26,700.71).
Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile
