PlayDapp Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.21 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $345.85 million and $56.21 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00096078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

