Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $6,167,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 68.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Plug Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.98.

PLUG stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

