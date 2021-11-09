Points International (PTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$126.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.62 million.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International stock opened at C$21.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81. Points International has a 12-month low of C$13.17 and a 12-month high of C$23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Points International to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.