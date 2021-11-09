PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Trading Up 0.5%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 78,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 18,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

PBTHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on PointsBet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on PointsBet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

