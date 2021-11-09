Polker Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. Polker has a market cap of $29.74 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 153.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00075322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00078303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00100509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,418.91 or 0.99966517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.95 or 0.07020829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,887,668 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.