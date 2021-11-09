Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,170 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on POLY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,618 ($21.14).

POLY opened at GBX 1,391 ($18.17) on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,370.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,726.15. The company has a market cap of £6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

