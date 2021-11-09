Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. 921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,773. The company has a market capitalization of $281.94 million, a PE ratio of 295.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,271.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Postal Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 129.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

