PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of PowerFleet worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 31.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 40.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWFL opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $237.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.78.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

