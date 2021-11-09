PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $34.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE PWSC opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $610,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $741,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

