PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $34.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
NYSE PWSC opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
