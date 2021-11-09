Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $11.42.
About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna
