PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PPD were worth $49,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPD by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,459 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,287,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,699,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PPD by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,810,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

PPD stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

