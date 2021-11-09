PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,407 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $222,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 94.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $162.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

