PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Sells $22,500.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

