PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of PRAA opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,662 shares of company stock worth $2,152,787 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.