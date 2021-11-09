PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.
Shares of PRAA opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,662 shares of company stock worth $2,152,787 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
