PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PREKF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.