Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

PFC opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 982.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,080 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Premier Financial worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFC. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

