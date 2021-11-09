Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $207.29 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,133 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.74% of WEC Energy Group worth $207,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Amundi acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,030,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,522,000. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,570,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,983,000 after acquiring an additional 232,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

