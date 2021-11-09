Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 610,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $167,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $7,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,764,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after purchasing an additional 113,976 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHO. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Shares of SHO opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

