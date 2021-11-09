Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Arvinas worth $190,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Arvinas stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,030. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.