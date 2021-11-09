Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,379,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGL. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $302,722,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,380,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist reduced their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,092,917 shares of company stock worth $524,331,541 in the last 90 days.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

