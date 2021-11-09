Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.29% of Waste Management worth $172,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,914 shares of company stock worth $8,997,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

