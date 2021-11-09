Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PRIM traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 773,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52.

PRIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

