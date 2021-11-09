Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Privia Health Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PRVA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. 20,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,596. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

