ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE:PRA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

