Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.34 and last traded at $152.95. Approximately 386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

